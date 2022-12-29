HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Commissioner of Railway Safety inspects Theni - Bodi railway line

A speed trial run with three coaches is to be conducted on the 15-km-stretch of Bodinaickanur and Theni at a speed of 120 kmph

December 29, 2022 01:14 pm | Updated 01:14 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Commissioner of Railway Safety, Abhai Kumar Rai, along with Madurai Divisional Railway Manager, P. Ananth, inspecting the Theni - Bodinaickanur broad gauge railway line in Theni district on December 29, 2022. Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Commissioner of Railway Safety, Abhai Kumar Rai, along with Madurai Divisional Railway Manager, P. Ananth, inspecting the Theni - Bodinaickanur broad gauge railway line in Theni district on December 29, 2022. Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Abhai Kumar Rai, began the statutory inspection on Theni - Bodinaickanur new broad gauge railway line on Thursday.

Accompanied by Divisional Railway Manager, P. Ananth, Southern Railway Construction wing Chief Administrative Officer V. K. Gupta and Chief Engineer Ilampooranan, Mr. Rai began the inspection with motor trolley from Theni towards Bodinaickanur.

Later, a speed trial run with three coaches will be conducted on the 15-km-stretch of Bodinaickanur and Theni at a speed of 120 kmph. Public and residents in the vicinity of new broad gauge railway line are requested not to approach or cross the railway line during the high-speed trial run.

Related Topics

Madurai / railway

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.