Commissioner of Railway Safety inspects Theni - Bodi railway line

December 29, 2022 01:14 pm | Updated 01:14 pm IST - MADURAI

The Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Abhai Kumar Rai, began the statutory inspection on Theni - Bodinaickanur new broad gauge railway line on Thursday.

Accompanied by Divisional Railway Manager, P. Ananth, Southern Railway Construction wing Chief Administrative Officer V. K. Gupta and Chief Engineer Ilampooranan, Mr. Rai began the inspection with motor trolley from Theni towards Bodinaickanur.

Later, a speed trial run with three coaches will be conducted on the 15-km-stretch of Bodinaickanur and Theni at a speed of 120 kmph. Public and residents in the vicinity of new broad gauge railway line are requested not to approach or cross the railway line during the high-speed trial run.