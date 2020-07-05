Commissioner of Police takes charge

Prem Anand Sinha

Madurai

05 July 2020 20:34 IST

Prem Anand Sinha, the new Commissioner of Police of Madurai City, assumed charge on Sunday.

A 2001-batch Indian Police Service officer, Mr. Sinha succeeds S. Davidson Devasirvatham, who has been transferred and posted as Additional Director General of Police (Technical Services).

Mr. Sinha has hitherto, Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Chennai City. After assuming office on Sunday, Mr. Sinha stressed the need to leverage technology in redressing public grievances, especially under the COVID-19 threat.

Advertising

Advertising

“Government alone cannot take up installing closed circuit television camera network as deterrence for crime in the city,” he said appealing to people to come forward to install CCTVs in their homes and junctions.

Increased patrolling will also be done for crime prevention, he said.

All the functioning of CCTV networks would be closely monitored on a daily and weekly basis, he said.

Assuring the city residents that the police would not behave violently with innocent people, he said that the police personnel would be sensitised on their approach towards the public. .

Saying importance would be given to improve public-police relationship, Mr. Sinha said police stations would be encouraged to register first information reports on all complaints of crime cases.

Mr. Sinha, who started his career as Assistant Superintendent of Police in Devakottai, has been Superintendent of Police in Perumbalur and Kancheepuram districts and Deputy Commissioner of Police in Chennai City. He has served in Narcotics Control Bureau.