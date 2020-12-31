Commissioner inspects temple tanks

MADURAI

31 December 2020 22:39 IST

Madurai Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan inspected the temple tanks in the city on Thursday with regard to rainwater conservation in those structures.

The Commissioner inspected the Immaiyil Nanmai Tharuvar Temple tank located on West Masi Street. During his earlier inspection of the tank a couple of days back, Mr. Visakan had ordered removal of the contaminated water from the tank and measures to ensure free flow of rainwater into it.

On Thursday, he inspected the steps taken to divert rainwater from the roofs of nearby residences to the tank and the efforts taken to arrest the flow of ‘abishekam’ water into the waterbody.

He also inspected the tanks of Koodal Azhagar Perumal Temple and Prasanna Venkatachalapathy Temple.

City Engineer S. Arasu accompanied him.