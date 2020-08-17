Commissioner inspects convention centre work

Madurai Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan inspected the progress of the construction of a convention centre at Tamukkam ground, here on Monday.

According to a press release from the Corporation, the project is carried out under the Central government’s Smart Cities Mission at a cost of ₹45.55 crore. While the total area of Tamukkam grounds is 9.68 acres, currently a two-storey convention centre will come up on an area of 2.47 acres.

The ground floor will have a multi-purpose hall which can accommodate up to 3,500 people. There will also be a separate kitchen and dining hall on the ground floor that can accommodate up to 840 people. There will be three guest rooms on the first floor. The underground parking lot can accommodate 250 four-wheelers and 215 two-wheelers, the release added.

The Commissioner instructed the officials to expedite the completion of the project.