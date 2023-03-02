ADVERTISEMENT

Commissioner honours traffic constable

March 02, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli City, S. Rajendran honours traffic constable Srinivasan with cash award on Thursday.

Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli City, S. Rajendran has honoured a traffic constable who waters vertical garden plants at Vannarpet traffic island.

 After The Hindu carried a news report on the noble gesture of the traffic constable, Srinivasan, on Thursday, Mr. Rajendran invited him to his chamber and honoured him with a cash award.

 “Besides regulating vehicular traffic at the busy junction, you water the plants in the neglected vertical garden. It is a great gesture as you are keen on keeping the greenery alive,” Mr. Rajendran complimented the traffic constable.

