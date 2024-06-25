ADVERTISEMENT

Commissioner hands over ₹70 lakh to wife of deceased policeman

Published - June 25, 2024 10:48 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan on Tuesday hands over a cheque for ₹70 lakh to the family of a policeman who died in an accident last year. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Madurai Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan on Tuesday handed over a cheque for ₹.70 lakh to the family of a policeman who died in a road accident last year.

R. Sankara Pandiyan, a grade one police constable who joined service in 2011, was killed in a road accident near Teppakulam in the city last year. Following his death, the relief amount of ₹70 lakh allotted through State Bank of India was handed over to the policeman’s wife Arunadevi, who is working with the district police.

SBI Regional Manager V. Harine and Chief Manager S. Dhinakaran were present on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US