Commissioner hands over ₹70 lakh to wife of deceased policeman

Madurai Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan on Tuesday handed over a cheque for ₹.70 lakh to the family of a policeman who died in a road accident last year.

R. Sankara Pandiyan, a grade one police constable who joined service in 2011, was killed in a road accident near Teppakulam in the city last year. Following his death, the relief amount of ₹70 lakh allotted through State Bank of India was handed over to the policeman’s wife Arunadevi, who is working with the district police.

SBI Regional Manager V. Harine and Chief Manager S. Dhinakaran were present on the occasion.

