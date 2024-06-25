GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Commissioner hands over ₹70 lakh to wife of deceased policeman

Published - June 25, 2024 10:48 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau
Madurai Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan on Tuesday hands over a cheque for ₹70 lakh to the family of a policeman who died in an accident last year.

Madurai Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan on Tuesday hands over a cheque for ₹70 lakh to the family of a policeman who died in an accident last year. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Madurai Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan on Tuesday handed over a cheque for ₹.70 lakh to the family of a policeman who died in a road accident last year.

R. Sankara Pandiyan, a grade one police constable who joined service in 2011, was killed in a road accident near Teppakulam in the city last year. Following his death, the relief amount of ₹70 lakh allotted through State Bank of India was handed over to the policeman’s wife Arunadevi, who is working with the district police.

SBI Regional Manager V. Harine and Chief Manager S. Dhinakaran were present on the occasion.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.