Commissioner clears 171 applications

Over 170 applicants, who were waiting after applying for drinking water and underground drainage connections and other mandatory permissions being given by the Corporation, received orders from Commissioner P. Vijayalakshmi.

Following complaints of inordinate delay in clearing applications for drinking water or underground drainage connections, building plan approval, vacant land tax, property tax fixation, she chaired the special camp for Tirunelveli Zone on Thursday in which she cleared 171 of the 200 applications received.

“A total of 21 applications for property tax name change, 27 drinking water connections, 5 drinking water connection name changes, 9 tax fixation orders, 80 vacant land tax orders, 11 building plan approvals, 5 underground drainage connections and 13 birth / death certificates were cleared,” she said.

She informed that similar special camps would be held at Palayamkottai zone on July 31 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., at Thatchanallur Zone on August 1 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., at Melapalayam zone on August 5 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. for clearing the applications on-the-spot.

“Applications which cannot be cleared on-the-spot will be cleared within three days from the date of submission,” she said and instructed Assistant Commissioners to do the needful.