Commission starts 14th round of inquiry

The Aruna Jegadeesan Commission started its 14th round of inquiry into the police firing in which 13 persons were killed during the anti-Sterlite agitation here in May last.

The Commission, which heard a total of 366 witnesses in its earlier rounds of inquiry, has summoned 28 witnesses during the latest round that will be conducted till August 30.

Members of the organisations that participated in the protests would be appearing before the Commission. On Tuesday, two of the six persons summoned appeared before the Commission.