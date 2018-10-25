Commission completes fourth round of inquiry

more-in

THOOTHUKUDI

A total of 27 witnesses, most of whom were injured during the anti-Sterlite agitation in May, deposed before the Aruna Jagadeesan Commission of Inquiry during its fourth round of inquiry that was completed here on Thursday.

The Commission had completed most part of its inquiry with the family members of the deceased, an official said.

Retired High Court Judge Aruna Jagadeesan, who was appointed by the State government to probe the violence and police firing, would visit Thoothukudi again from November 22 - 24.