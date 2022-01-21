Commercial buildings sans CCTV cameras will face cancellation of licences: SP

Madurai

21 January 2022 18:10 IST

Madurai district police have warned commercial buildings with action, including recommendation for cancellation of licences, if they fail to fix closed-circuit television cameras.

In a statement, Superintendent of Police V Baskaran said that Tamil Nadu government had issued a Government Order that made fixing of CCTV cameras mandatory in commercial buildings and in crowded places within corporation and municipal areas.

He appealed to the owners of commercial buildings to comply with the Government Order.

The police will also issue pamphlets to all the shops and commercial establishments in this regard.

The cameras should be fixed in such a position that they would capture the images of all those who visit the shops and commercial establishments.

The exercise will help in monitoring the activities of antisocial elements, the SP said.