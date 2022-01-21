Madurai

Commercial buildings sans CCTV cameras will face cancellation of licences: SP

Madurai district police have warned commercial buildings with action, including recommendation for cancellation of licences, if they fail to fix closed-circuit television cameras.

In a statement, Superintendent of Police V Baskaran said that Tamil Nadu government had issued a Government Order that made fixing of CCTV cameras mandatory in commercial buildings and in crowded places within corporation and municipal areas.

He appealed to the owners of commercial buildings to comply with the Government Order.

The police will also issue pamphlets to all the shops and commercial establishments in this regard.

The cameras should be fixed in such a position that they would capture the images of all those who visit the shops and commercial establishments.

The exercise will help in monitoring the activities of antisocial elements, the SP said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 21, 2022 6:10:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/commercial-buildings-sans-cctv-cameras-will-face-cancellation-of-licences-sp/article38303572.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY