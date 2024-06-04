ADVERTISEMENT

Comfortable win for Karti Chidambaram in Sivaganga

Published - June 04, 2024 11:58 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

The Hindu Bureau

Sitting MP Karti Chidambaram registered a comfortable victory from Sivaganga Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday.

Polling 4,27,677 votes, the Congress MP-elect defeated his nearest rival Xavier Dass of the AIADMK by a margin of 2,05,664 votes.

While the AIADMK polled 2,22,013 votes, BJP’s Dhevanathan Yadav secured 1,95,788 votes and NTK candidate Ezhilarasi got 1,63,412 votes. The number of those who pressed NOTA button was 8,189.

There was a lot of opposition from within the Congress to the candidature of Mr. Karti Chidambaram. But, Mr. Karti Chidambaram managed to overcome it.

Speaking to media persons, Mr. Karti Chidambaram said he would be accessible to the people of his constituency and they could see visible change in the constituency in the next five years.

He said the people had given a fitting reply to those who had arrogantly claimed that they would win over 400 seats.

Accompanied by his father and senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram, State Ministers K.R. Periakaruppan and Ragupathy, MLA Tamilarasi Ravikumar, the MP-elect received the Certificate of Election from Sivaganga Returning Officer and Collector Asha Ajith.

