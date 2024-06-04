GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Comfortable win for Karti Chidambaram in Sivaganga

Published - June 04, 2024 11:58 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

The Hindu Bureau

Sitting MP Karti Chidambaram registered a comfortable victory from Sivaganga Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday.

Polling 4,27,677 votes, the Congress MP-elect defeated his nearest rival Xavier Dass of the AIADMK by a margin of 2,05,664 votes.

While the AIADMK polled 2,22,013 votes, BJP’s Dhevanathan Yadav secured 1,95,788 votes and NTK candidate Ezhilarasi got 1,63,412 votes. The number of those who pressed NOTA button was 8,189.

There was a lot of opposition from within the Congress to the candidature of Mr. Karti Chidambaram. But, Mr. Karti Chidambaram managed to overcome it.

Speaking to media persons, Mr. Karti Chidambaram said he would be accessible to the people of his constituency and they could see visible change in the constituency in the next five years.

He said the people had given a fitting reply to those who had arrogantly claimed that they would win over 400 seats.

Accompanied by his father and senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram, State Ministers K.R. Periakaruppan and Ragupathy, MLA Tamilarasi Ravikumar, the MP-elect received the Certificate of Election from Sivaganga Returning Officer and Collector Asha Ajith.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.