Come under one umbrella to defeat BJP in 2024 LS polls: Thirumavalavan

VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan and State Ministers P. Geetha Jeevan and Anitha R. Radhakrishnan unveiling a statue of B.R. Ambedkar (not in the picture) in Thoothukudi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: N. Rajesh

Political parties that oppose the BJP for its “divisive, fascist, anti-people and pro-rich policies” should come under one umbrella to deliver a crushing defeat to the ruling party in the 2024 Parliamentary election, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi president Thol. Thirumavalavan has said.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday night after unveiling the bronze statue of B.R. Ambedkar in front of Thoothukudi South police station, Mr. Thirumavalavan said the BJP, which had failed on all fronts, had taken the country to an alarming situation due to unprecedented inflation, loss of jobs, etc. Hence, all political parties that were opposed to the BJP should come under one umbrella to take on the “fascist forces” in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

He lauded Kanniyakumari — Kashmir ‘padayatra’ being taken out by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. “This noble exercise, which is being organised to save the nation and its Constitution, will unmask the BJP and its allies and isolate them from the people,” the VCK chief hoped.

Answering a question on the power tariff hike in Tamil Nadu, Mr. Thirumavalavan said, “Minister for Electricity Senthil Balaji, who has given a long explanation, has assured that the poor would not be affected by the power tariff hike, which is also being stressed by the VCK.”

He came down heavily on the attack unleashed on a Coimbatore-based eatery, named ‘Thanthai Periyar Unavagam,’ allegedly by Hindu Munnani activists. He appealed to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to crush such organisations by taking due steps as per law as they were attempting to create law and order problems in a big way.

To a question on the raids being conducted on the properties of former Ministers and their close associates, Mr. Thirumavalavan said he would be in a position to answer this question only after the findings of the investigations were out.

Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Anita R. Radhakrishnan, Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan, Thoothukudi Mayor Jegan Periyasamy and MLA M.C. Shanmugaiah were present.