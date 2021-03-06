Combing operations intensified

Special teams have been formed to nab accused

TIRUNELVELI

In an effort to tighten the vigil ahead of the general elections and ensure peace in maintenance of law and order, the city police have intensified the combing operations and formed special teams to nab accused from cities, including Mumbai and Kerala.

Commissioner of Police T.S. Anbu, during a review meeting held on Saturday, said that action had been initiated against 215 persons, who were charged with IPC offences during this year and another 118 suspects who had indulged in serious crimes. Special teams have been formed to secure the suspects.

The Commissioner said that in the last four to five days alone, officers in the respective stations and sub-divisions under the city limits had detained 45 persons wanted in many crimes.

“The combing operations will continue and no one, who violated the laws, can escape,” he warned.

In the recent past, when a gang had hurled bombs against the police station in Thatchanallur, six persons were arrested, including Praveenraj (28), Rajasekaran (27) and Vikram (26).

Based on the recommendations of the police officers, the Commissioner had ordered detention of the accused under the Goondas Act and jailed them in Coimbatore Central Prisons.

Senior officers in the city and the district said that special check posts had been installed and flying squads formed jointly with officials from revenue and other departments.

So far, the teams had seized 7.72 kg of silver, and ₹ 1.25 lakh in cash among others. The police said that the public should carry valid documents while carrying cash and failure to substantiate it with proof would lead to seizure as per the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India.