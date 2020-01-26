Colourful performances mark Republic Day in Madurai

District Collector T. G. Vinay unfurled the national flag at 8.02 a.m. at the Armed Reserved Police Grounds here on January 26. He inspected the guard of honour and took the salute of the parade by contingents of Police, the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services personnel, the Home Guards and the National Cadet Corps. He was accompanied by District Superintendent of Police N. Manivannan.

This was followed by the honouring of police personnel for their service, a series of cultural performances, distribution of welfare assistance and recognition of government employees for their social work.

The Collector awarded 143 medals to the Madurai City Police and 75 to Madurai Rural Police for their service. Welfare assistance to the tune of ₹56,64,560 from various departments of the State government, including Agriculture, Horticulture and Slum Clearance, were given to 117 beneficiaries.

A total of 1,925 students from schools and colleges across the district, including Sourashtra Girls High School, Yadava Women's College and Keren Matriculation Higher Secondary School, performed gymnastics, dance, yoga and songs. The performances captured the interest of the public who cheered them on.

Students performing a cultural programme at the Republic Day celebrations at Armed Reserve Parade Ground in Madurai on Sunday, January 26, 2020. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

South Zone Inspector General K. P. Shanmuga Rajeswaran, DIG Z. Annie Vijaya and Commissioner of Police S. Davidson Devasirvatham were present during the event.