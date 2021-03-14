Madurai

Colour match unit accident toll goes up to three

Virudhunagar

Death toll in the Saturday’s fire accident at Durga colour match unit near here has gone up to three with the death of two more workers on Sunday.

The police said that V. Veerasamy (55) of Gurumoorthinaickenpatti and S. Natarajan (50) of Muthulapuram, who had suffered 100% burns succumbed to injuries at the Sivakai Government Hospital.

Earlier, K. Puduraja (40) of Amathur died within hours after the accident that took place on Saturday evening.

The lone female worker, M. Panchavarnam (50) is under treatment with 30% burns at the GH.

Meanwhile, the Amathur police have arrested the colour match unit’s foreman, Durairaj.

