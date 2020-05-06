‘Colour-coded passes must for buying liquor’

MADURAI

Madurai City Police have made colour-coded movement passes issued by Madurai Corporation mandatory for buying liquor bottles from TASMAC outlets that are reopening on Thursday.

In a statement, Commissioner of Police S. Davidson Devasirvatham said the passes were valid for moving out to buy essential goods between 10 a.m. and 5 pm. two days a week. While yellow passes were valid on Mondays and Thursdays, orange passes were valid on Tuesdays and Fridays, and Green passes on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

People who carried yellow passes alone would be allowed to buy liquor bottles from TASMAC shops on Thursdays. Those who were found not wearing face masks and following social distancing norms could not buy liquor. Besides, those who violated these norms would be booked for violating the curfew order.

People should also avoid using motor vehicles during their visit to liquor outlets, he added.

People above 50 years of age could buy liquor between 10 a.m. and 1 pm. Those between 40 years to 50 years would be allowed to buy liquor from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and the others from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.