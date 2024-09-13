Colour-coded bed linens implemented in GRH, Dean tells HC

The Dean (Full Additional Charge) of Government Rajaji Hospital G. Selvarani told the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that colour-coded bed linens had been implemented in GRH.

Taking note of the submission, a Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri closed the petition. The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by A. Veronica Mary of Madurai who had sought a direction to the authorities to ensure that washed hygienic bed linens were provided to the in-patient wards in GRH. She said that colour-coded linens could be adopted for each day of the week to ensure that washed and hygienic linens were provided to in-patient wards.

The petitioner said that she had received information through an RTI application that in Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) in Chennai, bed sheets in the in-patient wards were changed every day and different colour linen was used for each day of the week. This method should be followed in Madurai and the list of the colours to be used for each day be listed outside each ward, she said.

In a status report, Dr. Selvarani told the court that bed sheets of different colour were used for each day of the week. Sunday-green; Monday-blue; Tuesday-pink; Wednesday-maroon; Thursday-violet. Purchase orders had been issued for sky blue to be used on Friday and brown on Saturday.

The details will be displayed on notice boards in front of the major in-patient wards. The bed linen was washed every day and it was inspected by the ward nursing superintendent, it was submitted.