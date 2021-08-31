Colleges set to welcome back students

A vaccination centre in Madurai Medical College on Tuesday.

31 August 2021 20:41 IST

Madurai

As colleges will be open for undergraduate and postgraduate students except first years from Wednesday, colleges are prepared to welcome them back.

College campuses were cleaned and sanitisation were undertaken over the last week. Principal of Mannar Thirumalai Naicker College B. Manoharan said, “The professors and the other staff of the college have been working on the campus since the second week of August. Most of the faculty have been vaccinated. Cleaning of the campus and the hostel facilities is done regularly. To ensure more safety in the hostel, beds are distanced from each other by 6 feet and there will be a residential warden to oversee things if students fall sick or even show mild symptoms of sickness.”

Advertising

Advertising

He also said that a vaccination camp had been arranged on the college campus, along with the city Corporation, on Wednesday and a portion of their students who are yet to be vaccinated will be inoculated there.

Many colleges are planning to start regular on-campus classes in a phased manner. Principal of Thiagarajar College D. Pandiaraja said, “We will start functioning on an experimental basis as we haven’t had classes for a long time. Only 30% of the UG and PG programmes will begin classes on the campus, from Wednesday. As vaccination for the 18+ category began a little later than for those who were 45+, it is not possible to expect all students to be vaccinated by now. Once they are vaccinated, they can start attending the classes. Though there are 400 hostellers in our college, only 35-50 are expected to join us on Wednesday.”

The American College Principal M. Davamani Christober said that it would allow only students who had taken both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to start attending classes on the campus.

He also said, “Students from second and third year UG will be having classes on alternate days. PG students will have classes on all days. We had asked our students to update us about their vaccination status. We found that 78% of them were vaccinated with at least one dose. In the coming days, more students are expected to get vaccinated as most of them are eager to attend classes on the campus. Until then, they can continue taking the online classes.”