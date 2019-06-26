College’s mobile App for sheep, goat farmers

TIRUNELVELI

A mobile App developed by a faculty member of Veterinary College and Research Institute here has come in handy for the sheep and goat farmers, entrepreneurs and others who are interested in taking of sheep or goat rearing as it lucidly explains every trick of the trade.

Though most of the sheep and goat farmers are not computer savvy, they, with the help of their wards, browse Internet to get information relating to sheep and goat farming and also get online remedies for the problems they face in this business, especially disease management.

Since all of them are now using Android-based mobile phones, the Department of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Extension Education, Veterinary College and Research Institute, Tirunelveli has come out with a simplified solution in the form of mobile App.

With the financial assistance of ₹ 6.44 lakh from NABARD on ‘Development of Mobile Based Technology Transfer Application System to Empower the Small Ruminant Farmers in Tirunelveli District’, the full-fledged mobile App has been launched for the use of the sheep and goat farmers.

For preparing the App, a survey was conducted with well-structured interview schedule to assess the information needs of small ruminant farmers of Tirunelveli district by involving forty researchers from Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS), 60 extension personnel from the State Animal Husbandry Department of Tirunelveli District and 100 small ruminant farmers of the district formed the respondents of the study.

The information needs of small ruminant farmers were collected under six major sub-heads and a total of 24 information needs were identified. The farmers’ information needs include topics on breeds and breeding, feeding, management, disease control and marketing. The identified needs were prioritized based on which a mobile-based technology transfer application system was developed.

“Suitable contents with relevant photographs and videos on breeds and breeding, feeding, management, disease control and marketing were developed in consultation with subject specialists of Veterinary College and Research Institute, Tirunelveli. The contents pertinent to the information needs were incorporated as an Android-based Mobile Application Systems in English and Tamil with suitable text, video and audio etc.,” says V. Thanaseelan, Professor and Head, Department of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Extension Education, VC and RI, Tirunelveli.

“ FAQ options are obviously helpful. We can locate the veterinary hospital, dispensary, college etc. by using MAP option,” explains Dr. Senthilkumar, Principal Investigator, Department of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Extension Education, VC and RI, Tirunelveli.

The developed mobile app has been uploaded and is available in Google Play Store.