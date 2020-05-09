Colleges, hostels turn isolation centres

The district administration and the department of health services have established 11 isolation centres across various taluks. It has been done to tackle any explosion of cases, says Collector T. G. Vinay.

He adds that these facilities are apart from those already functioning at the Southern Railways hospital, Government Hospital for Thoracic Medicine at Thoppur and taluk-level hospitals.

As on date, the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) has around 300 beds in the COVID-19 speciality ward. This includes beds in the COVID-19 suspected ward too. “Only the first floor of the super-speciality block is being utilised as there are only 57 active cases. There are two other floors which can be used as well,” a source said.

Asymptomatic cases

Mr. Vinay says they have set up beds at taluk hospitals in Melur, Tirumangalam and Usilampatti to treat asymptomatic cases.

The administration has also approached private colleges and has taken over government hostels to provide space for COVID-19 patients. These facilities will predominantly be used for isolating and testing potential cases.

These include Sri Meenakshi Government Arts College for Women hostel, Madurai Kamaraj University hostel, Thiagarajar Engineering College hostel, Police Training Centre (Othakadai) hostel, Meenakshi Nursing College, Mannar Thirumalai Naicker College hostel, Homeopathy Medical College (Tirumangalam), Sedapatti High School, Kamaraj Engineering College hostel, Vadipatti Government High School and Arul Anandar College.

Some colleges like Sri Meenakshi Government Arts College for Women and Thiagarajar Engineering College have provided space with the health department setting up beds.

However, some other institutions like Madurai Kamaraj University and Meenakshi Nursing College have provided beds as well. Each of these facilities have access to a dedicated doctor, AYUSH doctor, staff nurse, lab technician and hospital worker who all operate from a nearby Primary Health Centre.

They also will be provided with surgical instruments, drugs and consumables, the Collector said.

“In case there is a rise, asymptomatic cases will be shifted to these facilities. For each of these centres, two Compulsory Rotatory Residential Internship (CRRI) students will be deputed as well. The Deputy Director, Public Health, will form schedules regarding relieving doctors and staff nurses,” the Collector added.