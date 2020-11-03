Colleges evaluating option of asking students to attend classes

Many parents are anxious to send them to institutions

Madurai

Many colleges across the city are disinfecting and clearing their premises, following the government's permission to reopen colleges from November 16. However, the managements are still evaluating the option of students attending the colleges, as many parents are anxious to send the students to educational institutions, say college heads.

Madurai Kamaraj University Vice-Chancellor M.Krishnan said that the final decision regarding permitting students to colleges will be decided tomorrow. “There are still COVID-19 positive patients being treated in our college hostels, as our institution is one of the COVID-19 care centres of the district,” he said.

The Vice-Chancellor said that it has been decided to call 50% of students on November 16 on a trial basis, to check the feasibility of asking students to come to college. “However, many sections of people have raised objections against students attending colleges, as they insist that it would put the students' safety at risk. So, we will take a final decision tomorrow regarding this,” said Mr. Krishnan.

Principal of Sri Meenakshi Government Arts College for Women S. Vanathi said that their classrooms are being thoroughly disinfected. “We will ask students to attend the college based on the instructions from the government,” she said.

Lady Doak College's Principal Christianna Singh said that only students from four departments can come to college to attend practical sessions. “It is not compulsory for even these students to come to college as they attend the practical sessions through online platforms,” she said.

Apart from the practical sessions, the management was not planning to invite students to attend the college, she said. “Many parents as well as the faculty members are anxious regarding the safety of the students. So, we will continue with the online classes and exams,” said Ms. Singh.

“But, we are considering the possibility of allowing scholarship students to stay at hostels as they might get adequate access to food and electronic gadgets at the hostel,” she added.

Online classes will be continued at Thiagarajar College of Engineering until further announcement from Anna University, said the College principal (in-charge) S. Mercy Shalinie.

At E.M.G. Yadava Women's College the management is discussing the possibility of asking students to attend the college, said it's Administrative Officer V.M. Sundararajan. “We have been receiving numerous calls from parents asking us how the safety of students will be assured when they attend the college,” he said.

Principal of The American College M. Davamani Christober said that only first year undergraduate and postgraduate students will be asked to attend the college. “Nearly 80% of the working days have been completed for the senior students. So, the remaining working days will be completed through online classes for them,” he said.

All COVID-19 safety precautions will be strictly followed in the college, he added.