Colleges asked to approach the Corporation for special vaccination camps

31 August 2021 23:19 IST

Madurai

The City Corporation has said that it will conduct special vaccination camps across colleges, for students and teachers to get vaccinated on their own campuses. As students from other States may join the college campus, special COVID-19 testing camps in colleges are also planned to be conducted. It requested the students to make use of the facility and safeguard themselves by getting vaccinated.

Colleges can call 94437 52211 to register themselves with the Corporation for these special camps.

