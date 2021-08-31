Madurai

Colleges asked to approach the Corporation for special vaccination camps

Madurai

The City Corporation has said that it will conduct special vaccination camps across colleges, for students and teachers to get vaccinated on their own campuses. As students from other States may join the college campus, special COVID-19 testing camps in colleges are also planned to be conducted. It requested the students to make use of the facility and safeguard themselves by getting vaccinated.

Colleges can call 94437 52211 to register themselves with the Corporation for these special camps.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 31, 2021 11:19:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/colleges-asked-to-approach-the-corporation-for-special-vaccination-camps/article36213182.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY