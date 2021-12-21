Cement plastering peels off at Siddha medical college hospital

Patients waiting in the outpatients’ section of 70-year-old Government Siddha Medical College Hospital in Palayamkottai on Tuesday had tense moments for a while after the cement plastering on the roof of this section peeled off.

The outpatients section, which is functioning from the old building of the hospital, is waiting for renovation for the past several years as no fund has been allotted. Though several letters have been sent to the Public Works Department on various occasions seeking renovation, no effort has been taken so far to repair the structure.

The reason behind the delay is that the government’s decision to establish Siddha Medical University in Tirunelveli district. “If the Siddha Medical University is established here on the new premises, our college will be moved to the new campus from this cramped area. So, our letters seeking renovation of the existing buildings of the college and the hospital are being neglected,” said a faculty member of the college.

Against this backdrop, the cement plastering in the roof of the verandah of the outpatients section peeled off around 9 a.m. even as the patients were waiting there to meet the doctors. Though no one was injured in this incident, tension prevailed for a while.

The panic-stricken patients, doctors and students rushed out of the block immediately and the five outpatients sections functioning in this area were temporarily shifted to the inpatients’ section.

Principal of the college Thiruthani said the functioning of the outpatients section was not affected as all the five sections continued to function from the inpatients section.