Plea to earmark land for medical college dismissed

Madurai

20 July 2021 21:21 IST

Dismissing a petition that sought a direction to the State government to reserve 11.11 acres of land adjacent to the Tenkasi Government Hospital for construction of Tenkasi Government Medical College, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court took into account the fact that as on date there was no such proposal to establish a medical college in Tenkasi district.

A Division Bench of Justices T.S. Sivagnanam and S. Ananthi said that as on date there was no concrete proposal to establish a medical college in Tenkasi district.

The court said that it was conscious of the fact that the State government cannot by itself take a decision to have a medical college.

The judges said that it required approval of the National Medical Commission and various other authorities.

The court dismissed the petition filed by K.S. Ganesan of Tenkasi. Earlier, a similar petition also was dismissed.