College gets platinum rating

Francis Xavier Engineering College here has been awarded ‘platinum rating’ in AICTE – CII Survey of Industry Linked Technical Institutes 2020.

The college, which had received ‘gold rating’ in 2018 and 2019 has been awarded with ‘platinum rating’ for its best practices in association with industries. Over 800 institutes were short-listed for full survey carried by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), New Delhi, in association with Confederation of Indian Industry.

The objective of this survey is to assess the status of partnership between technical institutions and industry based on governance, curriculum, faculty, infrastructure, services / projects and skill development and placements and the institutes are evaluated on their industry linkages.

SCAD group chairman S Cletus Babu said that 782 final year students have got placed in reputed companies through campus recruitment. He congratulated the team led by MD C Arun Babu for the honour.