College case adjourned

26 August 2020 21:27 IST

Taking a serious view of the allegation of fraudulent appointment of teaching staff to the Devanga Arts College in Aruppukottai, Virudhunagar district, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday observed that corruption was a menace to the society.

Justice B. Pugalendhi wondered why the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption had chosen to refer the matter to departmental proceedings instead of an inquiry or investigation based on complaints received on the allegations.

The Prevention of Corruption Act was enacted to eradicate corruption from the society. The principle of honesty, integrity and devotion to duty was slowly vanishing from public servants, mostly because of delay in the process of investigation and trial, the court said.

Advertising

Advertising

Taking a broader view, the court directed the State government to furnish details of such complaints at the stage of approval as required under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the mechanism adopted for the grant of sanction. The case was adjourned to September 8.