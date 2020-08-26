College case adjourned

Taking a serious view of the allegation of fraudulent appointment of teaching staff to the Devanga Arts College in Aruppukottai, Virudhunagar district, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday observed that corruption was a menace to the society.
Justice B. Pugalendhi wondered why the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption had chosen to refer the matter to departmental proceedings instead of an inquiry or investigation based on complaints received on the allegations.
The Prevention of Corruption Act was enacted to eradicate corruption from the society. The principle of honesty, integrity and devotion to duty was slowly vanishing from public servants, mostly because of delay in the process of investigation and trial, the court said.
Taking a broader view, the court directed the State government to furnish details of such complaints at the stage of approval as required under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the mechanism adopted for the grant of sanction. The case was adjourned to September 8.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath