College teachers stage demo against TANSCHE’s common syllabi

July 21, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Joint Action Committee of College Teachers staged a demonstration in front of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University here on Friday in protest against the ‘common syllabi’ planned by Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education (TANSCHE).

The protesters said most of the State universities and autonomous colleges had prepared their own syllabi according the demand in the job market and to equip students with employable qualities. The move by the TANSCHE would snatch away the right of the universities and the autonomous colleges of designing their own curricula according to their needs and the suggestions made by the Boards of Studies for various subjects.

The ‘substandard common syllabi’ proposed by the TANSCHE would seriously affect the students’ higher education prospects and the autonomy of the universities in framing their own syllabi based on the present market needs. Hence, this plan should be dropped, the protesters said.

