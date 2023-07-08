ADVERTISEMENT

College teachers oppose common syllabus of TANSCHE

July 08, 2023 05:24 pm | Updated 05:24 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

MUTA members observing a hunger strike at Palayamkottai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SHAIKMOHIDEEN A

Members of the Joint Action Committee of college teachers observed a hunger strike here on Saturday to highlight their demands including abolishing of common syllabus to be introduced in all State universities of Tamil Nadu.

 The protesting college teachers said the ‘substandard common syllabus’ to be introduced for universities across Tamil Nadu by the Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education (TANSCHE) would seriously affect the students’ higher education prospects and the autonomy of the universities in framing their own syllabus based on present market needs.

 Hence, this this plan should be dropped, the protestors said.

 Since the Department of Higher Education was inordinately delaying the Career Advancement Scheme for the teaching faculty of government-aided colleges, it should be sanctioned immediately.

 The incentive for M.Phil. and Ph.D. should be given to the teaching faculty as mentioned in the government norms.

 Speakers at the protest venue said the Department of Higher Education, which should be able to mould the students for the present needs of job market through its syllabus, should be able to prepare such a modern curriculum instead of dragging the students back to the previous era. Besides teaching emerging technologies to the students, the curriculum to be framed for preparing the gen-next should equip the students with employable skills.

 The speakers also came down heavily on the rampant corruption prevailing in the Department of Higher Education.

 Former president of Madurai Kamaraj, Manonmaniam Sundaranar, Mother Teresa and Alagappa University Teachers’ Association (MUTA) Radhakrishnan inaugurated the hunger strike in which MUTA office-bearers Raja Jayasekar, Sivagnanam, James, Shaila Kumari and Raju spoke. General secretary of MUTA M. Nagarajan gave the valedictory address.

