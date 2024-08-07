GIFT a SubscriptionGift
College teachers begin three-day protest

Published - August 07, 2024 07:34 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
College professors staging a protest at VOC College in Thoothukudi on Wednesday.

College professors staging a protest at VOC College in Thoothukudi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

Condemning withholding of their career advancement scheme salary for the past four years, teachers of VOC College staged a wait-in agitation on the college premises on Wednesday.

 Sporting black attire, the teachers raised slogans to highlight their demands. The protestors said the Tamil Nadu Government had withheld the career advancement scheme salary of the government and the government-aided colleges for the past four years without any reason. Since the Joint Action Committee of the Association of College Teachers had decided to stage wait-it protest on the college premises from August 7 to 9, the agitation began on Wednesday.

 “The protest will continue for three days (till August 9),” said Deva Manoharan, Joint Action Committee president of VOC College.

 More than 50 teachers participated in the protest.

