College teachers and MUTA members stage dharna

Condemning the alleged “anti-teacher approaches” of St. Xavier’s College, Palayamkottai, a section of the teachers of the college and the members of MUTA staged dharna in front of the college on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The protesting teachers said a professor of Department of Economics of the college, who retired from service on July 31 last, could not get retirement benefits as the college administration did not send records to the Joint Director of Collegiate Education.

While the junior faculty members are not given due promotions, the senior professors are not appointed as the heads of departments. The college should follow the norms prescribed by the government in appointing the principal and the controller of examinations.

Moreover, the college should collect only the tuition fee prescribed by the government, the protesting teachers said.

ADVERTISEMENT

After talks with revenue officials, the protesters suspended their agitation later in the night.