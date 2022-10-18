College teachers and MUTA members stage dharna

The Hindu Bureau TIRUNELVELI
October 18, 2022 21:27 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Condemning the alleged “anti-teacher approaches” of St. Xavier’s College, Palayamkottai, a section of the teachers of the college and the members of MUTA staged dharna in front of the college on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The protesting teachers said a professor of Department of Economics of the college, who retired from service on July 31 last, could not get retirement benefits as the college administration did not send records to the Joint Director of Collegiate Education.

While the junior faculty members are not given due promotions, the senior professors are not appointed as the heads of departments. The college should follow the norms prescribed by the government in appointing the principal and the controller of examinations.

Moreover, the college should collect only the tuition fee prescribed by the government, the protesting teachers said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

After talks with revenue officials, the protesters suspended their agitation later in the night.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app