College students take short film, win first prize in anti-drug awareness programme

Published - June 14, 2024 06:40 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

The Hindu Bureau

Sivaganga Collector Asha Ajith giving away prize to toppers in a short film competition on Friday.

In a bid to fight against the evils of drugs and tobacco, the government has been taking numerous initiatives through several media and enforcement agencies such as the police and education departments.

Sivaganga Collector Asha Ajith, in a novel initiative, proposed a competition for college students in the district to take short films on drug awareness.

Though the number of participants was not very high, the short films presented by the students were impressive with good contents. The panel members headed by the District Revenue Officer short-listed them and the winners were announced by the Collector.

The first prize was awarded to M. Abdul Asik and team from Arumugam Pillai Seethai Ammal College (APSA) Tirupathur in Sivaganga district and the second prize was bagged by M. Hajira Sumayya Begum of Seethalakshmi Achi Women’s College, Pallathur, and her team.

Speaking to The Hindu on Friday, student Asik, who is interested in photography, said that his team had been given the title for the short film as “Maanavan Manathu Vaithaal” and the story revolved around the general public’s conception about the drugs.

A shopkeeper says in the film, “What is wrong in selling drugs and tobacco, when every other person sold them and made huge profits....” Suddenly the shopkeeper gets a call from the hospital and doctors say that a young lad has been admitted and is suffering from chronic kidney disease and that he is none other than the son of the shopkeeper.

The shopkeeper, who is selling drugs to his customers, is unaware that his own son is also using them and over a period, gets addicted to them. The moral of the story is: “Stop selling drugs. Say no to tobacco. Save the younger generation....” Mr Asik said.

The concept of the short film was scripted by Mr. Asik and his team, who played the role of a news reporter and photographer, and they bagged the award.

The Collector said that they would organise similar events over the period which not only gives the younger generation the responsibility, but also capture the minds of every one in society. This had become a topic of discussion in educational institutions, the Collector added.

