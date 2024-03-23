GIFT a SubscriptionGift
College students take out voter awareness rally

March 23, 2024 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Collector M.S. Sangeetha flagging off a voter awareness campaign in Madurai on Saturday.

Stressing the importance of voting and achieving 100 % voter turnout in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Madurai district administration has been conducting various events in the city as part of the awareness programme.

Madurai Collector M.S. Sangeetha on Saturday flagged off a voter awareness rally at Yadava Men’s College. The rally reached Madurai Race Course. More than 500 students participated in the rally. A cycle rally was flagged off by the Collector at the Race Course.

Earlier, the Collector had launched the programme with the theme ‘Elections - The Biggest Festival and Pride of the Nation’. As part of the awareness programme, government officials took a pledge that they would cast their vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Various events were launched as part of the awareness programmes that included signature campaigns, awareness rallies and ‘Selfie Points’ have been installed with a message to the voters ‘It is my duty to vote’. Additional Collector Monica Rana was present at the event.

