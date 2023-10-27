College students study civic issues in four villages

October 27, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - MADURAI

Final year undergraduate students of Lady Doak College, who did a study under the Union government’s programme, Sansad Adharsh Gram Yojana (SAGY), presented their findings and recommendations here on Friday.

Under the programme, launched by Union Ministry of Rural Development, MPs would take steps to improve the socio-economic and physical infrastructure of adopted villages.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal Christianna Singh said the college has been offering a unique programme, Life Frontier Engagement (LiFE), for final year UG students since 2015. Under the programme, the students get an opportunity to apply their academic learning in solving real time societal issues.

After getting orientation by resource persons and faculty members, 200 students from various disciplines visited four villages - Arittapatti, Veerapandi, Thuvariman and Chinnapatti - which were adopted by Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan under the SAGY programme. The students focused on issues in these villages that required urgent State attention.

For instance, open drainage in Thuvariman proved to be a major health hazard. Defecation in the open was prevalent in Veerapandi. Though the government had built toilets in houses, there were no sewers. In Malaipatti, since the 100-day job scheme was not implemented, with no income the villagers depended on money lenders for their livelihood.

A shocking revelation was the presence of pesticide residue (Monocrotophos) in vegetable samples collected in Veerapandi. The government must promote organic farming practices and reward those who adopt them, the students said in their recommendations.

Arittapatti village could be promoted for ‘responsible tourism’ wherein visitors should get to see a wide variety of native trees, traditional farming practices, etc. World Water Day, Environment Day etc., could be celebrated by involving the residents. With the State government having announced Arittapatti as the first bio-diversity heritage site, basic amenities for tourists should be provided. Signboards and information on the heritage site could be displayed prominently.

Broadly, their recommendations were: census should help in effective planning and resource allocation. The village schools should have smart classrooms. Periodic medical camps must be held in the villages. Women and youth should be given skill-based training and bank loans to make them entrepreneurs.

Mr. Venkatesan appreciated the students for their exhaustive study and the support given by faculty members G. Jayanthi Kalaivani, A.S. Priscilla, T. Durga Devi, R. Vidhya Lakshmi, K. Sujatha and the Principal.

The MP said he would present a consolidated report to the Parliamentary Committee for action.

