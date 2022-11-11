College students in Sivaganga district clash; two admitted in GH

Two persons, including a college student and his father, suffered multiple injuries after an armed gang attacked them while they were having food in a restaurant here on Friday.

Police said that two students identified as Pon Sakti of Poovanthi and Agniraj of Avarankaadu were studying first year BA in the government arts college here.

Sometime last month, there was a fight between the two students. Following intervention by the faculty members, the issue appeared to have been solved. However, again on Thursday, there was a wordy altercation between them. Both the students, along with their friends lodged a complaint with the Sivaganga Town Police.

Even as Pon Sakti and his father Kalyanasundaram were having food at a local restaurant, Agniraj and his friends allegedly attacked Pon Sakti’s car and also barged inside the hotel and assaulted them with wooden logs, it is said.

Following this, Pon Sakti and his father were admitted to Sivaganga Government Hospital for treatment. Further investigation was on.