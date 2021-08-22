College students behind burglary in liquor shop

Cartons of liquor bottles seized from a gang in Madurai.

MADURAI

22 August 2021 22:02 IST

Madurai district police have seized 1,270 liquor bottles out of 1,400 bottles that were burgled from a TASMAC-run IMFL retail outlet in Othakadai, with the arrest of two youths.

The police said that a gang of eight persons, including four college students, were involved in the crime. The bottles were stocked in a house in Thoppur near Austinpatti. “We got the images of the accused through the closed circuit television camera network,” said Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran.

The youths, who were also friends of the college students, had broken open the shop and took away cartons of liquor bottles. They had been selling the bottles in black market in the last few days.

A phone conversation they had made from the scene of crime helped the police to trace them. “The two arrested – C. Sankar of Oomachikulam and Vijay, 24, – were first-time offenders. We are on the lookout for others, including the prime accused, P. Arun Kumar,” Othakadai Inspector A. Ananda Thandavam said.