College students back at college after nine months

Insutruction given to strictly follow SOP issued by the government: VC

Colleges across Madurai district resumed physical classes for final-year undergraduate students on Monday after a gap of around nine months with COVID-19 safety precautions.

At Madurai Medical College, physical classes resumed for all students, except for students who were admitted this academic year. Government Rajaji Hospital Dean J. Sangumani said the students were being permitted to attend physical classes only after they tested negative for COVID-19. “We distribute face mask to the students and ask them to wear it all the time. We have also provided hand washing facilities at several places on the campus. It is also ensured that physical distancing norms are followed in classrooms,” he said.

Madurai Kamaraj University Vice-Chancellor M. Krishnan said all colleges had been instructed to strictly follow the standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the government. “This week, students are being called to the university to attend their physical classes. Online examinations will be conducted for students from December 14,” he said. Only one student would be accommodated in each room at the hostel as per the COVID-19 safety precaution, he added.

Staggered entry

Principal of Sri Meenakshi Government College for Women S. Vanathi said the students were screened for fever before entering the college premises and were provided hand sanitisers. “Since the college has a single entrance, we asked students of science stream to come earlier than the arts students to prevent crowding at the entrance,” she said.

Physical distancing norms were strictly followed inside classes as only two students were allowed to sit on each bench. Online classes would also be conducted for those students who could not come to the college, she said.

Lady Doak College Principal Christianna Singh said the students were asked to attend physical classes only with their parents’ consent. “However, very few students turned up at the college on Monday. Only one student is presently staying at the hostel. The teachers are conducting online classes from the college due to poor attendance of students,” she said.

Principal of The American College M. Davamani Christober said online exams were under way. Physical classes for final-year students would resume only after the examinations, he said.