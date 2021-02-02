College student murders mother in Sellur

Madurai

A 19-year-old college student murdered his mother by crushing her head with a boulder in Sellur in the small hours of Tuesday.

The police said that the woman had divorced her husband and was living with her son at Meenambalpuram.

Stating that the woman had an illegal affair with another man, which the adolescent boy had objected to.

However, her mother continued to have friendship with the man.

While she was fast asleep, the boy took a boulder, crushed her head and killed her on the spot.

As he was walking towards the police station at around 12.30 a.m. a night rounds police officer noticed him and brought him to police station. The Sellur police arrested him.