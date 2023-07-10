HamberMenu
College student fatally knocks down elderly woman

July 10, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

The uncontrolled rash driving in this port town has killed a woman. Police said M. Bhagyalakshmi, 62, of Kandasamypuram here, who was working in various houses as domestic help, was returning home on foot on Sunday evening. When she was crossing Second Gate area, a bike zooming past at lightning speed knocked her down. She died on the spot.  When the Thoothukudi North Police registered a case and started investigation, they found that college student Arif Mohamed Khan of Yadhava Second Street here had fatally knocked down the woman. The police have picked up Arif Mohamed Khan for inquiry and seized his bike.

