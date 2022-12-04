  1. EPaper
College student falls to death from express train

December 04, 2022 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

A 20-year-old college student allegedly slipped and fell to death from a moving train between Akkaraipatti and Oddanchatram railway stations on Saturday night.

Police gave the name of the deceased as an engineering student A. Arjun of Malappuram district in Kerala.

The victim, who had boarded the Thiruvananthapuram Central to Madurai Junction – Amritha Express, was sitting near the entrance of the compartment when he accidentally slipped and died on the spot.

A team of policemen from Palani reached the spot, established his identity and later informed his parents.

The body, with grievous head injuries, was retrieved and shifted to Government Hospital in Palani.

A case has been registered under Section 174 of Criminal Procedure Code (Cr.PC) that deals with (unnatural or suspicious death) and further probe is on.

