College student falls into well, dies

SANKARANKOVIL

A youth suffered a fatal fall after being chased by a gang during a temple festival held near here on Tuesday evening.

The police said M. Pradeep, 20, a second year undergraduate student from Kurukkalpatti near Sankarankovil, went to the temple festival at nearby Maaviliyooththu under Chinnakovilaankulam police station limits along with his friends on Tuesday.

When an altercation broke out between Pradeep and a few others from another village, they tried to assault Pradeep, who ran along with his friends in a bid to escape from being thrashed.

As he reportedly fell into a well and sustained head injury, he died on the spot.

The Chinnakovilaankulam police have registered a case.