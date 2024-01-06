College student dies in wall collapse in Bodi

January 06, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - BODI

A 19-year-old girl studying second year in a government aided college here died when the wall of her dwelling reportedly collapsed on Saturday. The girl’s relative, who is said to be a person with disability, had a miraculous escape and is convalescing in the government hospital.

Following continuous rain in the district and the wet spell, the old house of Ravimuthu and Pushpam in Silamalai, Kalaiarangam Street near Bodi appeared weak. When Sandhya was attending to some domestic work, the wall on the ground flood suddenly collapsed. Her relative, identified as Murugesan, 36, a man with disability, lived in the upper portion of the dwelling and was injured.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot and removed the debris but couldn’t save the girl. Murugesan was rushed to the hospital.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the old dwelling was weak and Pushpam, who was sitting outside, escaped. Her husband had died a few years ago and she lived with her daughter and brother Murugesan. The body of Sandhya has been sent to the Government Hospital for post-mortem.

