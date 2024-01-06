GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

College student dies in wall collapse in Bodi

January 06, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - BODI

The Hindu Bureau

A 19-year-old girl studying second year in a government aided college here died when the wall of her dwelling reportedly collapsed on Saturday. The girl’s relative, who is said to be a person with disability, had a miraculous escape and is convalescing in the government hospital.

Following continuous rain in the district and the wet spell, the old house of Ravimuthu and Pushpam in Silamalai, Kalaiarangam Street near Bodi appeared weak. When Sandhya was attending to some domestic work, the wall on the ground flood suddenly collapsed. Her relative, identified as Murugesan, 36, a man with disability, lived in the upper portion of the dwelling and was injured.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot and removed the debris but couldn’t save the girl. Murugesan was rushed to the hospital.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the old dwelling was weak and Pushpam, who was sitting outside, escaped. Her husband had died a few years ago and she lived with her daughter and brother Murugesan. The body of Sandhya has been sent to the Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Related Topics

Madurai / disaster and accident

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.