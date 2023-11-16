HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

College student arrested for provocative social media post

November 16, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

A college student, S. Syed Musbadin, 20, of Arasaradi, has been arrested for posting a video clip on social media allegedly threatening the police for imposing a fine on him for violating the Motor Vehicles Act.

A police team, led by Tallakulam Sub-Inspector of Police Sundarapandian, intercepted a high-speed motorbike during a vehicle check conducted on New Natham Road at Athikulam on July 27. The police team found that the bike belonging to Musbadin did not have the mandatory number plate. Besides, he was found riding the bike violating road rules.

Police imposed a fine of ₹2,000 and handed over the challan to him. They found that a camera fitted to the motorbike was recording the entire proceeding. They advised the student not to misuse the video clipping on his interaction with the police and allowed him to leave. However, they recently found the video clipping edited with a background voice posted on social media.

The male voice warned the police for insulting someone only because he was not retaliating. Besides, he suggested that he was lying low only to pounce (on the police).

Based on the video clipping, Mr. Sundarpandian lodged a complaint with Tallakulam police on Wednesday. The police booked him under different Sections of Indian Penal Code (353) criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty, (506-i) criminal intimidation, (504) provocation to break the public peace and under the provision of the Information Technology Act.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.