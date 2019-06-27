College staff not paid salary for over two months

Teaching and non-teaching faculty of MSS Wakf Board College here ballege that they have not been paid their salary by Higher Education Department for over two months due to a series of legal tussles among the management.

M. Mumtaz, a professor, said their families had to celebrate Ramzan month without her monthly income, sacrificing on the usual splurge during festival days. “Ramzan is an important time for us and we are a college with many Muslims. It is unfair that they withheld our salaries for over two months,” she says. Many teachers have also not been able to pay their wards’ school fees, she added.

Madurai Kamaraj, Manonmaniam Sundaranar, Mother Teresa and Alagappa University Teachers' Association’s (MUTA) treasurer A.T. Senthamaraikannan and Wakf Board College’s MUTA representative R. Athiattarajan said that they have made several representations to the Director of Collegiate Education, the Chief Minister’s cell and the Education Minister, for payment of their salary. There has hardly been any response, they said.

Mr. Senthamaraikannan said that the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court had already directed the Director of Collegiate Education and the Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education to release funds for payment of salary on May 29. However, a senior official from the department said they must go through case files regarding legal problems plaguing the college prior to releasing funds to avoid further litigation issues.

Ms. Mumtaz said that the staff need to be compensated as otherwise they would lose morale. Mr. Athiattarajan said that many students are living a hand-to-mouth existence.

Regional Director of Collegiate Education R. Baskaran says that salary will be paid immediately after they receive directions from the Directorate. “We are very much willing to comply with the court order and release the funds. We are only waiting for approval from the department,” he said.