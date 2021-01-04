Madurai

College signs MoU

Representatives of The American College and Red Hat Inc at the MoU signing event in Madurai.  

The American College has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Red Hat Inc, an American multinational company that provides open source software services to enterprises.

A press release said Principal M. Davamani Christober signed the MoU with Arun Eapen, Director (Asia-Pacific region), Red Hat Inc. on January 2. Mr. Christober spoke about Red Hat Academy and the importance of international certification during placements. He also encouraged non-computer science students to obtain international certification for better placements.

Mr. Eapen elaborated on the multi-national companies, banks, and financial institutions that were using the Red Hat Inc. services.

Naveen Silvester, college alumni, C. Dorothy Sheela, Bursar, and N.S. Danabalan, Managing Director of Winways Informatics, were present.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 4, 2021 7:59:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/college-signs-mou/article33494675.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY